Treat yourself and eat right, bite by bite

The theme for this year’s National Nutrition Month (March) is “Eat right, bite by bite.” We asked nutritionist Amanda Holliday, an associate professor in the Gillings School of Global Public Health, the best way to do that.

Holliday shared five ideas for getting more nutrients when you nosh, with little to no cooking skills required.

Energy balls

If you’re looking for an energy boost in the afternoon, try one of these no-bake Energy Balls. They don’t have processed sugar or corn syrup like many sweet snacks and have 2 grams of fiber.

In a large bowl, mix together 1 cup old-fashioned oats, ½ cup each peanut butter, ground flax seed and dried fruit, 1/3 cup honey and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Cover and chill dough in the refrigerator 30 minutes. Remove dough from refrigerator; roll into balls about 1 inch in diameter.

Kale chips

Got a craving for something crunchy? Instead of reaching for potato chips or cheese puffs, try kale chips. Kale chips are high in potassium, Vitamin A and fiber. You could buy kale chips from a grocery store but baking them at home is better for you and easy to do.

Here’s how: Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Wash the kale, remove the stems and rip the leaves into chip-size pieces. Toss the kale pieces with olive oil and place in single layer on baking sheets. Sprinkle with salt and/or other spices. Bake for 18 minutes, until crisp.

Frozen peas

Who needs Dippin’ Dots when you can munch on sweet peas right out of the freezer? Once you get past the idea that you are eating a frozen veggie, “they’re actually quite good,” Holliday says.

A 1/2-cup serving of peas has 62 calories, 4 grams of protein and lots of vitamins A, C and K and other nutrients. Peas are also high in fiber (4 grams in ½ cup), which is great for digestion and makes you feel full faster.

Vegetable tots

Vegetable tots have all the warm, golden goodness of tater tots with the bonus of vitamins A and C and healthy fiber. Add or substitute grated carrots, zucchini or sweet potato to this recipe.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Process fresh broccoli and/or cauliflower in a food processor (or grate/chop) until crumbly. Cook 2 cups of the veggie crumbles in the microwave for 4-5 minutes. Dump the crumbles into a bowl and let them cool for 5 minutes. Add ½ cup breadcrumbs, 1 cup shredded cheese, 1 egg and salt/spices to the bowl and stir well to combine. Roll the mixture into tot-size balls, put them on the baking sheet and flatten slightly. Bake for 11-12 minutes, flip the tots and return to oven for another 11-12 minutes or until golden brown. (Recipe adapted from Bless This Mess blog.)

Black bean brownies

Brownies that are healthy and yummy may seem like an impossible dream, but flourless black bean brownies are both, containing less sugar and more fiber and protein than the regular kind.

Rinse and drain the beans from a 15-ounce can. Add beans to a food processor (or mixing bowl) with 2 tablespoons cocoa, ½ cup quick oats, 1/3 cup honey, 2 tablespoons sugar, ¼ cup vegetable oil, 2 teaspoons vanilla, ½ teaspoon baking powder and ¼ teaspoon salt. Mix until completely smooth. Stir in ½ to 1/3 cup chocolate chips. Pour mixture into a greased 8-inch square pan. Bake 15-18 minutes, then let cool at least 10 minutes before trying to cut. (Recipe adapted from Chocolate Covered Katie blog.)