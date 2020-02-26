Zander Deetz

Tanner Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching by Graduate Teaching Assistants: In 1990, the University expanded the purview of the Tanner Awards to recognize excellence in the teaching of undergraduates by graduate teaching assistants. Each of the five winners receives a one-time stipend of $5,000 and a framed citation.

Teaching Assistant since 2018

Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

Excerpt from award citation:

“Zander was my teaching assistant for upper level chemistry lab last semester. This course was easily my favorite chemistry lab as an undergraduate and that can be attributed to Zander’s instruction.”

Who was the best teacher you ever had and why?

Professor Matt Whited at Carleton College. Matt has an incredible ability to make every lecture feel like a personal conversation. His ability to effortlessly keep every student engaged no matter the subject is a skill I strive to master every day.

What is something you’ve learned from your students?

So many things, there is no way I could do them justice here. One that stands out though is the virtue of patience. Not because students are slow, but because they make us pause and think, often in the new light of their own fresh perspectives. Students have helped me make connections to other nodes of information they’ve learned from other coursework that can be incorporated into our class material. Even some interesting research ideas have arisen from interactions I’ve had with students that have forced me to think through or explain a concept in a slightly different way.

What is something people would be surprised to learn about you?

If I wasn’t a chemist, I would be a winemaker. I spent a year and a half working at a winery in California before entering graduate school.

What does it take to be a good professor in 2020?

Less is more. In a time when we suffer from information overload, students become accustomed to “overstimulation” and sometimes lose track of the purpose of their education: to learn how to think critically and develop the tools necessary to do so. Rather than presenting numerous examples and expecting students to distill down what’s most important, I find it more effective to focus on a couple illustrative examples that emphasize the critical principles of a particular topic and ask students to apply these ideas to new types of questions. It’s not what most students are used to, but it encourages them to slow down, be thoughtful about their work, and develop their critical thinking toolbox.

What’s the most creative thing you’ve done to engage your students?

We recently designed a new lab that involves students making a series of catalysts and studying which works best for different reactions. The cool part is that our students are making catalysts that glow different colors, and the color is directly related to the reactions that it will facilitate! It’s pretty awesome to see students’ eyes light up (pun intended) when they realize they can predict reactivity based on the color their catalyst glows (as if luminescent molecules weren’t already neat enough)!

25 employees received University Teaching Awards this year.