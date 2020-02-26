Michael Kris

Chapman Family Teaching Awards: The Chapman Teaching Awards were created in 1993 with a gift during the Bicentennial Campaign from Max Carrol Chapman Jr. ’66 on behalf of the Chapman family. The awards were established to honor distinguished teaching of undergraduate students. The award carries a stipend of $30,000 to be used over the period of five years.

Teaching Professor of Music

Faculty member since I started as an adjunct in 1995 and moved into the full-time faculty in 2007.

Hometown We moved around a lot when I was a kid, but I claim to be from Lewisville, Texas. We spent the most years there.

Excerpt from award citation:

“He is consistently one of the best instructors I have every semester. Working with Professor Kris is one of the highlights of my week, every week.”

Who was the best teacher you ever had and why?

Tough question, but I would have to say Tony Chipurn, principal trombone (retired) of the Cincinnati Symphony. I studied with Mr. Chipurn at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music as a master’s student. In practice and performance, Tony taught me to listen first, then be direct and honest with your opinions and ideas. This has served me well on stage and in the classroom.

What is something you’ve learned from your students?

Literally everything when it comes to pedagogy. Their successes and failures always inspire me to continue to be innovative and challenge the norms.

What is something people would be surprised to learn about you?

I’m pretty boring, but I don’t like heights and I am an Eagle Scout. Also, I put on a good façade at work, but I am basically an introvert.

What does it take to be a good professor in 2020?

Listening and an open mind. Also, be fearless when it comes to change.

What’s the most creative thing you’ve done to engage your students?

I think my recent projects involving improvised music focused on art, literature and the natural world are pretty creative. Also, I really like to modify my language and approach when teaching to what intellectually motivates a student. This way, students realize that I don’t teach a subject, I teach learning processes and a way of thinking that has a wide application.

25 employees received University Teaching Awards this year.