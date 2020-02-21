In the Know
In the Know: Friday, Feb. 21
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- As of 10 a.m., the University is operating in Condition 1 — Reduced Operations. Check Chapel Hill Transit for the latest information about bus service.
- Hear the UNC Jazz Band at 8 p.m. tonight in Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall. Tickets, $10.
- The Maria Schneider Orchestra, an 18-piece jazz collective, headlines the 2020 Carolina Jazz Festival at 8 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Hall.
- Early voting for North Carolina’s March 3 primary is open through Feb. 29. For Orange County residents, the closest location to campus for early voting is Chapel of the Cross.
- The Diamond Heels baseball team takes on Dallas Baptist University at 3 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday in Boshamer Stadium. Employees may receive complimentary tickets for themselves and their families beginning 90 minutes before each regular-season home game. Call 919-962-2296 for info.