Focus Carolina: Carolyn Thorpe

At the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, Dr. Carolyn Thorpe is a leader in researching the effects of discontinuing or reducing medications in older patients with multiple chronic diseases. Her studies focus on patients in the Veterans Affairs system nursing homes as they near the end of their lives. She also conducted research that resulted in policy changes that allow the VA and Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to share information about what medicines veterans are currently prescribed in both VA and non-VA health care settings. The change will help VA better monitor and support drug safety for Veterans in real-time to prevent drug interactions and over prescribing of pain medicines.

Read a transcript of this interview.

