Found: winners of the Ackland’s ‘Lost and Found’ story contest

Since 2017, the Ackland Art Museum has worked with noted UNC alumnus and collector Robert E. Jackson (MA, ’78) to assemble a collection of vernacular photography. Vernacular photographs are those that are made by individuals, typically presumed to be non-artists, for a wide variety of reasons, including snapshots of everyday subjects taken for personal pleasure. When collected, vernacular photographs typically lack contextual information—basic identifiers such as the names of the subjects, locations, and photographers, as well as the dates the photos were taken—and are, therefore, often discussed and appreciated solely in terms of technique, aesthetic composition, and their amateur or “outsider” status. “Lost and Found: Stories for Vernacular Photograph flipped this script, inviting the public to supply narratives for the exhibited snapshots. Just as these vernacular photographs themselves—relegated to flea markets, thrift shops, and eBay—are rediscovered by avid collectors and institutions, so, too, can the lost contexts and narratives of these photos be “found” by newly created stories and captions.

Of the 70 photographs in the exhibition—their formats as wide-ranging as cyanotypes and Polaroids—a selection of 20 were part of a “context contest” that was open to the public in advance of the exhibition opening. Once the exhibition opened, individuals were encouraged to submit captions and short stories in response to all 70 of the images online or in the gallery. Selected captions and stories were displayed alongside their generative photographs, with an invitation to all museum visitors to add their own responses to these works. While the original stories behind them may never be known, “Lost and Found” invited viewers to celebrate the potential of these vernacular photographs to stimulate our collective storytelling imagination.

By the contest deadline, more than 130 contributors had entered 288 captions and stories. The exhibit ended Jan. 12, but the winning submissions to the contest are available in a new PDF.

Here are the first place winners in the short form (50 words or less):

Take that, Dirty Dancing!

“Here, my good fellow, is Johnny!”

Well, no one can say I have 2 left feet.

Do I clash with the drapes? Cool. Now I have to compete with the couch.