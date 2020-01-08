Becci Menghini named human resources VC

After serving as interim vice chancellor since May, Becci Menghini is now the permanent leader of the newly renamed office of Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance.

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin announced the appointment, effective Jan. 2, in a Jan. 8 campus email.

In her new role, Menghini will continue to direct the Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance offices. She will also oversee the divisional business office and communications team and the Human Resources information management team.

The University Office for Diversity and Inclusion, which was part of the former Division of Workforce Strategy, Equity and Engagement, will now report directly to the provost. The University will conduct a national search for a vice provost for equity and inclusion/chief diversity officer to lead this office.

In their email message, Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin called Menghini an “adept leader” and an “attentive listener and capable problem solver who understands the depth and breadth of our community and its needs.”

The leaders praised Menghini’s ability to streamline business processes, reimagine organizational structure and address discrimination and harassment matters since her arrival in 2015 as senior associate vice chancellor for Workforce Strategy, Equity and Engagement.

Under her leadership, the Equal Opportunity and Compliance team has grown to include five investigators, three report and response coordinators and personnel to assist with disability and religious accommodations, hearings, training and outreach.

“She is steadfast in her commitment to improve the campus climate, particularly as it relates to sexual assault and gender-based harassment and is working with others to enhance the University’s prevention programs,” Guskiewicz and Blouin wrote. “She is well versed in the state and national policies and regulations that guide both employment and equal opportunity practices and is committed to ensuring that Carolina is a place where all can thrive.”

Before coming to Carolina, Menghini was the chief of staff to three chancellors over seven years at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has nearly two decades of higher education, alumni and development experience. Menghini holds a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College, a master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.