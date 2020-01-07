Rare, special and very, very close

Fascinating. Magical. Surprising.

Those were the impressions of more than 300 enthusiastic visitors to the 2019 Recent Acquisitions Evening at the Wilson Special Collections Library.

As attendees circulated through the Fearrington Reading Room, they enjoyed an unprecedented encounter with rare and one-of-a-kind items from the collections. Every item on view had come to the library during the preceding two years. Together, they demonstrated the depth and range that have made Wilson Library a global research destination and a point of pride for the University.

The impressive array was also a reminder of the countless ways that generous donors contribute to learning, discovery and scholarship at the library, helping to build the collections for the edification and enjoyment of all.