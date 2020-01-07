Arts & Humanities

Rare, special and very, very close

Recent Acquisitions Evening showcases Wilson Library's newest items.

University Libraries, with object details by Jay Mangum, Tuesday, January 7th, 2020
Miniature Quran published in Glasgow, Scotland, ca.1900. Purchased using the William A Whitaker Foundation Library Fund. (Photo by Donn Young)

Fascinating. Magical. Surprising.

Those were the impressions of more than 300 enthusiastic visitors to the 2019 Recent Acquisitions Evening at the Wilson Special Collections Library.

As attendees circulated through the Fearrington Reading Room, they enjoyed an unprecedented encounter with rare and one-of-a-kind items from the collections. Every item on view had come to the library during the preceding two years. Together, they demonstrated the depth and range that have made Wilson Library a global research destination and a point of pride for the University.

The impressive array was also a reminder of the countless ways that generous donors contribute to learning, discovery and scholarship at the library, helping to build the collections for the edification and enjoyment of all.

Visitors look at items during the Recent Acquisitions Evening in Wilson Library’s Fearrington Reading Room. (Photo by Donn Young)

Graduate assistant Anicka Austin and student visitors view a pocket-sized late-medieval breviary purchased using the William A. Whitaker Foundation Library Fund. (Photo by Donn Young)

Collage of nine Japanese military and Imperial propaganda postcards, ca. 1905-1935, purchased using the Bowman Gray Collection of WWI and WWII Graphic Materials Trust. (Photo by Donn Young)

Librarian Dawne Lucas and Professor Emeritus Michael McVaugh look at Elizabeth Blackwell’s 18th-century Herbarium Blackwellianum. Gift of Kay Kyser and Emily Royster Howell Kyser. (Photo by Donn Young)

A 10″ record, featuring Roy Rogers and Pat Grady with the Sons of the Pioneers, part of the Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Campaign. Gift of Wayne Perryman. (Photo by Donn Young)

The Great Carolina Fried Chicken Map (2017), a gift of John Blythe. (Photo by Donn Young)

