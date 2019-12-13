Kevin M. Guskiewicz selected Carolina’s 12th chancellor

Dear Carolina Community:

I am delighted to share that the UNC Board of Governors voted today to confirm Dr. Kevin M. Guskiewicz as the 12th chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

It has been my privilege to chair the chancellor’s search committee that evaluated an international pool of candidates for this distinguished position. The committee worked diligently over five months to solicit input, review applications and interview candidates. At the end of the process, we sent recommendations to the Board of Trustees which, in turn, approved and submitted those names to UNC Interim President Bill Roper. We are grateful that Interim President Roper and the Board of Governors have selected Interim Chancellor Guskiewicz to assume the role, effective immediately.

Over the past 10 months, Kevin has guided this University with a stable and sure hand. He believes in building this community and has held listening and learning sessions to help do so. He directed the University’s strategic plan, Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good that outlines the top eight initiatives to propel our University. In October, he relaunched the Tar Heel Bus Tour demonstrating our commitment to the state and its people.

Before serving as interim chancellor, Kevin was dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, the largest academic institution at Carolina. There he championed the use of high-structure active learning techniques and increased experiential learning opportunities for Carolina students. Kevin is the Kenan Distinguished Professor of Exercise and Sport Science and founding director of the Matthew Gfeller Sport-Related Traumatic Brain Injury Research Center. A nationally recognized expert on sport-related concussions, he was awarded a prestigious MacArthur Fellowship for his innovative research.

The Board of Trustees and I have been honored to work with Kevin in his interim role and truly believe he is the visionary leader that Carolina needs today. He is deeply committed to our University and its mission, prioritizing student success, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and addressing the critical needs of North Carolina and the world.

I thank the search committee for their hard work and dedication and the members of the University community who contributed invaluable feedback throughout the search process.

Please join me in congratulating Kevin and welcoming him officially as Carolina’s chancellor.

Sincerely,

Richard Y. Stevens

Chair, Chancellor’s Search Committee

Chair, UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees