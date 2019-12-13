A message from Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz

Dear Carolina Community,

Today, I am humbled to become the 12th Chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill.

I have many people to thank for this opportunity. This includes my family, UNC Interim President Bill Roper and the UNC Board of Governors, Search Committee Chair Richard Stevens and the committee members, and the Board of Trustees. Thank you also to my team at the Gfeller Center and the Center for the Study of Retired Athletes. I also extend my gratitude to my colleagues in Exercise and Sport Science, where I began as a junior faculty member, and to the outstanding team in the College of Arts & Sciences, where I served as dean.

I especially want to thank my dedicated leadership team and the entire Carolina Community- our students, faculty and staff- who have supported me as interim chancellor during these past 10 months.

I am proud of the work we have achieved this year. Together we relaunched the Tar Heel Bus Tour with 90 faculty members and senior administrators to learn more about the state we serve, the issues North Carolinians care about and the people working to effect change. The Campaign for Carolina, which continues to bring transformative gifts to our campus, recently reached $3 billion. With your support, I look forward to launching the University’s strategic plan, Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good, in 2020.

While we have accomplished many things together, much work remains to strengthen our community. That work begins now. I am pleased to share that we will make a $5 million investment to build our community together. This money will seed several initiatives, including the Commission on History, Race and A Way Forward and academic programs to strengthen our research and teaching. The fund will also support our Campus Safety Commission and foster diversity training and initiatives. This is just a start, and I will keep you updated as we move forward on this important work.

Carolina is my home. I love this University, and the opportunity to lead and champion this community is a profound honor. As chancellor, I will shine an honest and stark light on our campus. I will act on the challenges we face. I will make mistakes, and I will work to change when I do. I will help create the stable, safe community we need to focus on the research and learning happening across campus. I will visit communities across our state and lead in service, ensuring that everything we do is for the people of North Carolina.

I truly believe that Carolina’s greatest strength is its people who have dedicated their lives to service and making this University better. Carolina has defined what higher education can be for more than 225 years. I am honored to serve alongside you to continue building this world-class institution for generations to come.

Sincerely,

Kevin M. Guskiewicz

Chancellor