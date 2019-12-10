In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Dec. 10
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Give the gift of life at today’s 21st Holiday Carolina Blood Drive in Fetzer Hall, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Save 10% on holiday shopping when you show your UNC OneCard at checkout at the Ackland Art Museum store.
- Children in rural China are still left behind compared to urban children, says Stanford University professor Scott Rozelle. His talk, “At Three We Can See the Future,” begins at 12:30 p.m. tomorrow in the FedEx Global Education Center room 3009.
- Congrats to Anne Sutton, a 2018 graduate with degrees in music and geography, and Olivia Holder, who earned a bachelor’s degree in history in 2018, who are Carolina’s 19th and 20th Marshall Scholars.
- Arrive early to grab a good spot for the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.