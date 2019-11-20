Solar that sells

A recent article by the UNC College of Arts & Sciences outlines how perovskite solar cells have become increasingly popular subjects of renewable energy research as they demonstrate high solar-to-electricity conversion efficiencies at a low production cost. But their stability when exposed to moisture and oxygen remains a critical hurdle to overcome before the cells can truly become market ready. The Huang Group is addressing this challenge with a new method that would enhance the resistance of the perovskite solar cells under ambient conditions.

“Solar energy is abundant. You only need to have a small part of sunlight to create electricity,” says Huang. “Our new method of harvesting solar energy is cheaper than the popular method. We want to make energy using the sun, converting it to clean energy that is affordable. We are trying to provide electricity using clean energy, but without increasing your bill,” he adds.

In its work, the Huang Group collaborates with other departments across campus, bringing together expertise from areas like chemistry, engineering and materials science.

“We are working with people in multidisciplinary areas and in different fields. Our goal is to reduce the cost of solar energy, and we need to consider how affordable the solution can be,” says Huang. “My group is really diverse. We have top-notch scientists with backgrounds in chemistry, physics, engineering and materials science. Solving problems is in our blood. We have to work with people with different backgrounds, and we benefit a lot from collaboration with other faculty.”

Read more at Innovate Carolina.