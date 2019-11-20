Campus News

Carolina’s colorful canopy

With campus as the stage, here’s a look at some trees starring in the annual foliage show.

The Well, Wednesday, November 20th, 2019
Male student walks past Kenan Music building.
A student walks past a bright yellow display next to the Kenan Music Building.

There’s a reason Chapel Hill is dubbed the “Southern Part of Heaven,” and it’s perhaps no more true in autumn, when temperatures fall and leaves start changing.

Once called the “noble grove,” the oldest to the newest deciduous trees at Carolina turn shades of yellow, orange, red and purple. On the 760-acre campus, the landscaped area of over 155 acres includes more than 6,700 trees representing 156 species. They range from the golden ginkgo near Carr Building to the scarlet oaks at Rams Village.

Here are some that caught our eyes. If one of these or another tree is your favorite, enter it in the Chapel Hill Mayor’s Tree of the Year contest. Send a photo of the tree and the reason you chose.

Black male student on bike during fall season at Carolina.

With changing colors overhead on a brisk day, it’s time to bundle up for a ride through campus near Carr Building. (Photo by Johnny Andrews)

As the afternoon sun warms up a fall day, a student studies under formerly bright green leaves now turned a golden hue. (Photo by Johnny Andrews)

A group of students walk across Carolina's campus during October 2019.

This time of year, it’s easy to see the progression from green to whatever stunning shade of yellow, purple or orange that nature chooses. (Photo by Johnny Andrews)

Close up photo of leaves on a scarlet oak tree near U.N.C.'s Rams Village.

A scarlet oak’s leaves sheds raindrops near Rams Village. (Photo by Jon Gardiner)

The Old Well surrounded by hardwoods during October, 2019.

A fall-color revue is not complete without showing the Old Well enveloped by a leafy canopy. (Photo by Jon Gardiner)

