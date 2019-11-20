Carolina’s colorful canopy

There’s a reason Chapel Hill is dubbed the “Southern Part of Heaven,” and it’s perhaps no more true in autumn, when temperatures fall and leaves start changing.

Once called the “noble grove,” the oldest to the newest deciduous trees at Carolina turn shades of yellow, orange, red and purple. On the 760-acre campus, the landscaped area of over 155 acres includes more than 6,700 trees representing 156 species. They range from the golden ginkgo near Carr Building to the scarlet oaks at Rams Village.

Here are some that caught our eyes. If one of these or another tree is your favorite, enter it in the Chapel Hill Mayor’s Tree of the Year contest. Send a photo of the tree and the reason you chose.