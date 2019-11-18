Focus Carolina
Focus Carolina through Nov. 30
Episodes for several faculty members will air through the end of November.
Episodes for these faculty members air through the end of November:
Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskewicz pointed to changes the University has made since 2013 to make campus safer for students, faculty, staff and visitors.
A guidebook by three authors with ties to the N.C. Botanical Garden is one of 19 books to win in 2019.
The top-ranked Tar Heels scored on their only two shots of the game Sunday afternoon to beat No. 6 Iowa 2-1 at Karen Shelton Stadium.