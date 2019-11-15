In the Know: Friday, Nov. 15

It’s a basketball bonanza today as the women play Charleston Southern at 5 p.m. in Carmichael Arena and the men take on Gardner-Webb at 9 p.m. at the Smith Center. Be aware of traffic and parking restrictions.

On Saturday, the women’s soccer team hosts Belmont at 6 p.m. at Dorrance Field. Carolina’s field hockey team advances in the NCAA tournament to face Iowa on Sunday.

Celebrate the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Journalism’s affiliation with the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media by attending the society’s first event. A panel of investigative journalists will discuss Making a Mark: The 1619 Project, Investigative Journalism and Raising the Caliber of Reporting Through Diverse Voices at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 111 Carroll Hall.

Enjoy UNC Opera’s “Il Sogno di Scipione” (“Scipio’s Dream”) at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall. Tickets $10 or $5 for UNC students, faculty and staff.

Submit your proposal to present at the Connect, Engage, Transform: Rural Community Partnerships conference by 8 a.m. Monday. The conference, set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 24, brings together stakeholders from rural communities to collaborate for the public good.