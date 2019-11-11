As a U.S. Army reservist, Peggy Wilmoth never had to separate her military career from her academic one. Over 35 years, she became the first nurse to command a medical brigade at the rank of brigadier general as well as the first nurse to serve as deputy surgeon general at the rank of major general.

At the same time, she was building an academic career that led to her current position as executive dean/associate dean of academic affairs at the School of Nursing.

“I move back and forth almost subconsciously,” Wilmoth said. “I grew up in both careers, so it’s really hard for me to separate them.”

In the Reserve, she took the formal military training she needed to progress as an officer, making a “conscious decision to move into command channels.” She learned that messaging and strategic communication were more important than giving or following orders blindly.

“The only time you blindly follow orders is in basic training or in a fire fight,” she said. “Command is all about leading people, teamwork, ethics, collaboration, doing the right thing no matter what, and being civil and up front,” she said.

But her biggest takeaway from the military was “the importance of having multiple people at the table” when making decisions.

“There’s a really good book I’ve read by the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Martin Dempsey, called ‘Radical Inclusion,’” she said. “That’s how I try to think about how to move forward— by including as many people as possible.”

