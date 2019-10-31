Count Me In helps employees get the accommodations they need

Many people have the mistaken notion that people with a disability can no longer work.

A driving principle behind the Count Me In Campaign, which launched April 2 at the spring Empowering Carolina Event, is to correct that idea, while encouraging employees with disabilities to self-identify so that the University can provide reasonable accommodations to enable them to continue performing the essential duties of their position.

“Self-identifying and requesting an accommodation when needed can make it easier for employees to perform their work by reducing pain or discomfort,” said Rudy Jones, the associate director of the Equal Opportunity and Compliance Office who is responsible for the University’s policies and procedures that address the Americans with Disabilities Act and federal and state regulations for individuals with disabilities. “We don’t want employees suffering in silence when help is available.”

Most studies conducted in this area indicate that only 25% of the employees who could voluntarily self-identify actually do so.

Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act requires that government contractors including universities set a utilization goal for each applicable job groups to have a disabled population of 7% or greater, Jones said. Over the past seven months, the campaign has helped the University move closer to that goal.

“When the campaign started in April, 654 faculty and staff had self-identified as having a disability,” Jones said.

When the Count Me In Campaign was reviewed at the fall Empowering Carolina Event on Wednesday, the number of employees who have self-identified was 868, an increase of 33%, Jones said.

At the same time, four out of the eight applicable job groups for permanent employees will be at or above the 7% requirement. Two jobs groups are also close to reaching the 7% goal, Jones added.

Report to supervisor or EOC?

Employees have the option of discussing their disability with their supervisors or directly contacting the EOC office. When an employee tells a supervisor about a health problem that affects his or her ability to do their work, the supervisor should direct the employee to the EOC office for guidance on how best to address it, Jones said.

“Many times, supervisors are not fully trained or equipped to be able to appropriately accommodate the needs of an employee,” Jones said. “Another reason why we don’t encourage supervisors to try to implement accommodations is because they really don’t have a need or a right to receive medical documentation regarding an employee’s health.”

Supervisors are notified by the EOC office when an employee has requested an accommodation, and they are part of the interactive process that takes place to evaluate an accommodation request. However, an employee’s medical information remains private and is not shared with the supervisor, Jones said.

Another reason why an employee with a disability should contact the EOC office directly is because it has a centralized source of funding to pay for the accommodations needed. “That is important because we don’t want accommodation decisions to be made based on whether or not a supervisor feels their department can afford it,” Jones said.

Statistical tracking

Enacted in 1990, the ADA was amended in 2008 to add additional federal protections for employees and job seekers with disabilities. Jones said that the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has recently placed added emphasis on addressing the needs of the disabled population in the workplace.

“I attended a conference this past summer in where OFCCP Director Craig Lean talked about how progress on protecting the disabled population in the workplace has lagged behind the progress we’ve made in the areas of gender, ethnicity and race,” Jones said.

One of the ways the OFCCP is increasing that focus is by requiring the statistical tracking and analysis of disabled populations among employers like Carolina that must comply with the law.

While government regulations require this statistical tracking, the Count Me In Campaign has a broader purpose at the University, Jones said.

“Changing the culture is the most important reason for doing it,” Jones said. “We want to be viewed as a welcoming, inclusive campus so that prospective students, faculty and staff with a disability know that there are others at Carolina like me who are valued, respected and have the resources they need to thrive.”

The EOC office offers a step-by-step procedure for an employee to self-identify a disability.