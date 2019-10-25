Academics

Hussman School of Journalism and Media hosts naming ceremony

Join in the celebration with the Hussman family as the school honors their $25 million gift and commitment to journalistic core values.

The Well, Friday, October 25th, 2019
three people standing outside
Images of Walter Hussman and his wife, Ben, meeting with Susan King, the dean of UNC's School of Media and Journalism, at their home in Carmel, California, on August 6, 2019. The School of Media and Journalism will now be known as the Hussman School of Journalism and Media following a $25 million gift by alumnus Walter Hussman. (Johnny Andrews/UNC-Chapel Hill)

Carolina’s 2019 Homecoming comes at a historic moment – the first for the Hussman School of Journalism and Media. Join in the celebration with the Hussman family as the school honors their $25 million gift and commitment to journalistic core values.

Today at 3 p.m.,  the school will host a naming ceremony in 111 Carroll Hall, featuring current students Taylor Doggett ’20 and Payton Tysinger ’21, alumna Joyce Fitzpatrick ’76, Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, Board of Trustees chair Richard Y. Stevens and Dean Susan King.

At 4 p.m., a party with music, food and fun will follow on the Carroll Hall Lawn.

RSVP at go.unc.edu/HussmanNamingCeremony.  Special edition UNC Hussman caps will be available to attendees of the 3 p.m. event while supplies last.

At the Homecoming football game on Saturday, the Hussman family will be on the playing field at halftime as they are recognized for their historic gift.

