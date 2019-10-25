Hussman School of Journalism and Media hosts naming ceremony

Carolina’s 2019 Homecoming comes at a historic moment – the first for the Hussman School of Journalism and Media. Join in the celebration with the Hussman family as the school honors their $25 million gift and commitment to journalistic core values.

Today at 3 p.m., the school will host a naming ceremony in 111 Carroll Hall, featuring current students Taylor Doggett ’20 and Payton Tysinger ’21, alumna Joyce Fitzpatrick ’76, Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, Board of Trustees chair Richard Y. Stevens and Dean Susan King.

At 4 p.m., a party with music, food and fun will follow on the Carroll Hall Lawn.

Special edition UNC Hussman caps will be available to attendees of the 3 p.m. event while supplies last.

At the Homecoming football game on Saturday, the Hussman family will be on the playing field at halftime as they are recognized for their historic gift.