$1 million grant to fund construction of Tiny Homes

A $1 million, two-year grant from the international Oak Foundation to the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Social Work will help fund the construction of the Tiny Homes Village, a demonstration project designed to create a new form of affordable housing for people with mental illnesses and other health conditions. The village will also support and house veterans in need.

A groundbreaking is scheduled for Nov. 15 at the village site in Chatham County. A public-private partnership led by local nonprofit Cross Disability Services (XDS) Inc. and the School of Social Work is building the project. XDS, Inc’s founder and CEO Thava Mahadevan is the founder and director of the Tiny Homes Village. Mahadevan has spent the last few years trying to get the innovative community off the ground, working closely with Amy Blank Wilson, co-director of the project and an associate professor and social work researcher at the School of Social Work.

Mahadevan and Wilson see the Tiny Homes Village, which includes the construction of fifteen 400-square-foot houses, as a model for building well-designed, permanent, sustainable homes for $50,000 each. The village will also feature community amenities, such as a clubhouse, walking trails and an outdoor pavilion. The village will adjoin The Farm at Penny Lane, an alternative therapeutic farm in Chatham County that will provide residents with access to a community garden and healthy food, meaningful daily activities and physical and behavioral health services.

“Our goal is to build these homes in an environment that is designed to foster community participation and health and well-being,” said Wilson, grant project director.

The village may also provide a new option for increasing the state’s supply of affordable, sustainable housing, Mahadevan said. Such housing is critical for individuals with mental illness, who are among the most at risk for homelessness, he said. Residents who qualify to live in the Tiny Homes Village will pay, on average, $250 to $300 for rent, or about one-third of their monthly income.

“Safe and affordable housing supports are fundamental to the recovery of people impacted by mental illness,” Mahadevan said. “Fortunately, we are now one step closer to making it a reality with the support of Oak Foundation, the School of Social Work and other community partners.”

Residents are not expected to move in until the entire project is completed in 2021. As proposed, the tiny homes will consist of a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living room that are designed with a flexible floor plan, giving residents the ability to tailor these living spaces to meet their specific needs and preferences, Wilson said.

Read more about the Tiny Homes Village.