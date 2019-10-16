Tar Heel athletes’ graduation success rates continue to climb

The percentages of Tar Heel student-athletes who earned their undergraduate degrees at the University of North Carolina improved again in several NCAA measures released today, including single-year and four-year cohorts in both the Graduation Success Rates and the Federal Graduation Rate.

Graduation Success Rates measure graduation rates for student-athletes by team, taking into account student-athletes who are on scholarship their first year and who graduate from their respective university or leave the program via transfer to another university or professional opportunities while in good academic standing. This cohort of student-athletes entered college from 2009 to 2012.

Carolina’s overall GSR for the incoming class of 2012-13 shot up to 93 percent, an increase of 12 percentage points from the previous year, while the four-year rate for the incoming classes of 2009-12 improved from 83 to 86 percent. Sixteen teams exceeded the national average in their respective sports

The University’s four-year Federal Graduation Rate, which penalizes a school when students leave the university early for various reasons (including the opportunity to play professionally), also improved to 69 percent. Carolina’s single-year FGR went up from 70 to 78 percent, which marks an 11 percent increase from just two years ago.

Eight Tar Heel teams scored a perfect 100 percent and ranked No. 1 in the ACC for the four-year period in their respective GSRs – women’s fencing, women’s golf, gymnastics, women’s lacrosse, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball.

It was the 15th consecutive 100 percent finish for gymnastics, 14th straight for women’s golf and 11th for women’s swimming and diving.

Graduation Success Rates improved or stayed even for twenty-one of Carolina’s 28 sports with six programs showing an increase of seven points or more. Men’s soccer (plus 14) and women’s tennis (plus 12 points to 100 percent) showed the largest gains, with men’s basketball (plus 9), football and men’s golf (plus 8) and men’s fencing (plus 7) close behind.

Of the seven sports that lost percentage points, men’s indoor and outdoor track/cross country dropped just a single point to 83 percent, and women’s indoor and outdoor track/cross country fell to a still-robust 89 percent.