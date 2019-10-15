Building a network of support for digital accessibility

Just as Carolina’s buildings have to be accessible to individuals with disabilities, so too does the University’s online content.

“We want to make sure that everything we do digitally on campus is usable for everyone. That is what accessibility is all about,” said Brad Held, who leads the University’s new Digital Accessibility Office, which opened in July. He previously served as assistant director and accessible technology coordinator for Student Accessibility Services at the University of Central Florida.

Accessibility refers to the experience of users who might be outside the narrow range of the “typical” user. They might not be able to see or hear or use a mouse, keyboard or touch screen. People uploading items to a website need to make adjustments so that these users can also access the content. For example, they add captions to videos and include text transcripts with audio recordings. They also add text descriptions of photos, charts and graphics so that screen readers can describe them to the blind or visually impaired. Other changes — like using high-contrast text and big bars instead of tiny boxes to click on — make websites easier to use for everyone.

The Digital Accessibility Office is recruiting people on campus to serve as liaisons within their departments, schools or units to help to spread technical expertise and raise awareness about the importance of digital accessibility.

The duties of a liaison within each department or unit are to:

Act as the main contact for digital accessibility questions and issues;

Communicate digital accessibility policies and standards;

Attend Digital Accessibility Liaison meetings each month and interact with fellow liaisons between meetings; and

Track metrics that illustrate the improvements to digital accessibility.

Individuals interested in serving as a liaison should attend a meeting in Wilson Library’s Pleasants Room from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Those unable to attend who are interested in becoming a liaison can email the staff at Digital_Accessibility@unc.edu.

“The biggest thing we are trying to do is to create a community around accessibility,” said Sarah Arnold, a digital accessibility consultant who previously worked to improve accessibility the UNC Libraries’ website. “You can come with no knowledge at all and start learning from your peers. It’s also a great way for you to get to know our office and for us to get to know you. We call it a liaison group, but it is really a partnership.”

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin funded the office, which is based in Information Technology Services and is a collaboration between ITS and Workforce Strategy, Equity and Engagement, University Communications, Student Affairs and the Office of University Counsel.

The long-term goal of the office is to ensure all digital content meets accessibility guidelines, Held said. That includes public-facing websites and internal-facing websites such as Sakai, an educational software platform, and all web pages and videos that faculty members create as part of their instructional tools.

The office is also in the process of developing a full array of training courses in addition to the current Digital Accessibility Awareness course, which explains the foundations and basics for digital accessibility. (Spaces remain in the Nov. 26, Dec. 13 and Dec 17 classes.)

“The awareness training is offered as the foundation and introduction to what digital accessibility is and focuses on the theme of usability,” Held said. It also offers remediation tips as well as background on some of the laws that apply to digital accessibility.