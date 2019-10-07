Focus Carolina: Angela Kashuba
Angela Kashuba is dean of the Eshelman School of Pharmacy and a world-renowned HIV researcher.
Angela Kashuba is dean of the Eshelman School of Pharmacy. She is a world-renowned researcher who focuses on topics including the role of antiretroviral therapy in preventing the transmission of HIV, along with the optimal dosing and drug combinations for treating HIV infection. She works to better understand and predict the distribution of drugs throughout the body, the interactions between drugs, and the roles that sex and ethnicity play in the way drugs are processed by the body.