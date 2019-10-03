Take a tour of “All the Rembrandt Drawings!”

“All the Rembrandt Drawings!” a two-week exhibition at the Ackland Art Museum, offers a rare glimpse of drawings by Dutch artist Rembrandt van Rijn. The exhibit opens today, the 350th anniversary of Rembrandt’s death in 1669.

The Ackland is the only public university art museum in the United States to own a collection of Rembrandt’s drawings, which were donated to the museum in 2017 as part of the landmark Peck Collection gift. The exhibition showcases the artist’s drawing style and technique over the course of his career.

“People are more familiar with Rembrandt as a painter, but he was also a prolific draftsman,” said Dana Cowen, Sheldon Peck Curator for European and American Art before 1950. “He’s drawing as a way to think through compositions, to record interesting motifs, to study the way light falls on an object or to reveal the character of a person.”

For museum visitors taking advantage of this rare display, Cowen shared some of her insights about each of the seven drawings.

Study of a West African Woman , c. 1635

Rembrandt based his work in the human condition and humanity. This is a small drawing, possibly cut from a larger piece of paper. The West African woman in the drawing perhaps was brought to Amsterdam through the slave trade or could be a freed person fetching goods for the day. Drawing from life, the artist shows her in profile while at a market. She holds a chicken under her left arm, restraining it with a mitt. Rembrandt watched people like this woman and recorded their daily lives.

Studies of a Smoker and Group of Card Players , c. 1635-40

This drawing is a scene of everyday life, possibly done as two separate scenes. It shows a militia company playing cards in a guard house or tavern. One player obscures his eyes with his cards, while the others wait to see which card he plays. The figure on the right lights a pipe and crosses his legs casually. Rembrandt’s limited strokes capture the fun mood and anticipation, especially in the animated, dotted eyes and one-stroke nose of the central figure.

Studies of a Woman and Two Children, c. 1640

This was likely drawn while Rembrandt was out and about. The sketch marks at the drawing’s top may indicate it was cut from a group of drawings, probably the same woman with different children. The small child on the right appears wobbly as the woman holding his hand casts a worried gaze. Smudge marks show where Rembrandt used a finger to create shadow. It’s relatively rare that Rembrandt wrote on his works; the inscription reads “A little child with an old jacket on his head.”

An Old Man with a Fur Cap , c. 1648

It’s a sunny day, with the man’s shadow behind him as he moves along with his walking stick. The drawing shows Rembrandt’s respect for and authentic depiction of old age. It’s not an idealized depiction; it’s one that allows the viewer to make up a story about the man. Rembrandt’s use of black chalk instead of pen and ink shows his versatility.

A Seated Old Man Warming His Hands by a Fire, c. 1650

This is another depiction of old age, with the man, his cheeks a bit sallow, hunched toward the fire. Rembrandt’s use of white gouache has faded to show how he adjusted the man’s hands, unveiling how the artist made choices from what he originally drew. It’s a beautiful example of a drawing that shows Rembrandt’s creative process.

Canal and Boats with a Distant View of Amsterdam , c. 1655

This is one of many landscapes of Amsterdam that Rembrandt created. It shows the city’s skyline and a canal scene with boats. The low horizon line gives more space to the sky, interrupted by a mast. Rembrandt used washor diluted ink to give a sense of the city in the background. Some swirling lines come from calligraphic strokes in iron-gall ink that bled through the drawing’s other side.

Noli Me Tangere , c. 1655-56

The title translates to English as “Touch Me Not.” It depicts the Biblical story of Christ appearing to Mary Magdalene. In the drawing, she reaches out with arms splayed and palms to the ground. In her surprise, she’s knocked over jars in the background. This shows the artist adding ordinary objects to an extraordinary scene and perhaps making us wonder how we would have reacted. Drawn later in his career, this shows Rembrandt’s perfect control and ability to express emotion.

The exhibition of seven drawings runs through Oct. 20. Read more about “All the Rembrandt Drawings!” and associated tours and events.