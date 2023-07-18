SILS Dean Gary Marchionini to return to faculty at end of 2023

Gary Marchionini, dean and Cary C. Boshamer Distinguished Professor at the School of Information and Library Science, will return to the faculty at the end of the calendar year, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost and Chief Academic Officer J. Christopher Clemens announced in a July 18 campus email.

“Gary recently let us know that he was ready to get back to his love of writing and teaching, and we are grateful for all he has accomplished during his deanship,” the chancellor and provost wrote. “During the past 13 years, Marchionini helped build SILS into the thriving school it is today. Recognized as one of the top information and library science programs in the world, SILS has experienced record enrollments under Gary’s leadership.”

Guskiewicz and Clemens commended Marchionini for helping grow the Bachelor of Science in information science degree program from a handful of students to 250-plus majors and minors and developing new degree programs with hybrid and remote components.

Under Marchionini’s leadership, the school has received several substantial grants to support campus collaboration and open new doors for research. SILS has created significant new programs such as the Carolina Health Informatics Program and the Center for Information, Technology and Public Life. The school has seen record growth in grants submitted and received, with faculty winning significant research support from the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, The Knight Foundation and Institute of Museum of Library Services, among others.

Additionally, Marchionini led the school’s fundraising efforts for the Campaign for Carolina, finishing well beyond its goal at $29 million.

“During my 13 years as dean I have had the honor of leading the school through many challenges and accomplishments,” said Marchionini. “It has been my pleasure to work with outstanding faculty and staff at SILS and numerous senior leaders and talented faculty and staff across campus. Now, it is the right time for new energy and a new leader to take SILS forward and for me to shift my attention back to writing and teaching.”

The chancellor and provost wrote that a national search for a new dean will be conducted and that they will work closely with Marchionini to execute a smooth transition of leadership. Guskiewicz and Clemens also expressed their appreciation for Fouad Abd-El-Khalick, dean and Distinguished Alumni Professor at the School of Education, who has agreed to chair the search committee.

“Today, SILS stands on solid financial footing and is a key collaborator with numerous educational and research partnerships across campus,” the chancellor and provost wrote. “Thanks to Marchionini’s exceptional work and care, the school is in a great place to welcome a new leader who can lead SILS into an exciting new era.”