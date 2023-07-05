Penny Gordon-Larsen named vice chancellor for research

Penny Gordon-Larsen has accepted the position of vice chancellor for research on a permanent basis, effective immediately, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost and Chief Academic Officer J. Christopher Clemens announced in a July 5 campus email. Gordon-Larsen has served in the role on an interim basis since March 2022.

Described by Guskiewicz and Clemens as a “transformational leader,” Gordon-Larsen has held many academic and scientific roles at Carolina and across the scientific community for many years.

“She has deep experience creating and leveraging collaborative, interdisciplinary research teams to develop new initiatives and build partnerships across diverse constituents to advance knowledge and drive innovation,” the chancellor and provost wrote.

As vice chancellor for research, Gordon-Larsen is responsible for the oversight of Carolina’s $1.2 billion research portfolio, including managing the Office of the Vice Chancellor of Research’s 1,482 employees, an annual budget of approximately $100 million and 13 research centers and institutes. She also oversees the development of strategic research priorities for the University, managing proposals and awards, providing research infrastructure, identifying and managing funding opportunities and developing collaborative research teams and partnerships.

During her interim tenure, Gordon-Larsen expanded critical areas of research administration, laid the groundwork for research ecosystem improvements and helped initiate planning and design for the new Translational Research Building, Guskiewicz and Clemens wrote. She also expanded capacity to support applied and translational research and convergent science and provided leadership for large grant proposals.

“It is a great honor and privilege to lead Carolina’s research enterprise and serve as advocate for our researchers,” Gordon-Larsen said. “My goal is to ensure that our research and creative outputs maximize the return on our internal and external investments to make tangible impacts towards addressing the greatest challenges facing the state and the world.”

Gordon-Larsen is the Carla Smith Chamblee Distinguished Professor of Global Nutrition in the nutrition department, which is jointly housed in the Gillings School of Global Public Health and UNC School of Medicine. She joined Carolina in 1998 as a postdoctoral researcher at the Carolina Population Center and the nutrition department.

Before assuming leadership of the OVCR, she served as associate dean for research at Gillings, where she expanded research operations, yielding increases of 61% in award funding, 23% in awards received and 17% in success rate from 2019 to 2022. She is also a research fellow within the Carolina Population Center, where she works with collaborators to understand, prevent and treat obesity and its associated diseases in populations across the world.

Learn more about Gordon-Larsen’s research.