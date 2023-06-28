Morris Weinberger receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Morris Weinberger, the recently retired chair of the Gillings School of Global Public Health’s health policy and management department, was honored earlier this month with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The honor, given by North Carolina governors since 1963, recognizes individuals “who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.”

Weinberger, the Vergil N. Slee Distinguished Professor of Healthcare Quality and Management, has served the state since 1988. Through his research and service at Carolina, Duke University and the Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center, he has improved the quality of care for older populations with chronic disease.

“I’m humbled to receive this honor,” Weinberger said. “Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with amazing faculty, students and staff who have enriched my career and my life. They are the reasons for any successes that we have achieved together.”

