University Communications refreshes The Well

Upon the third anniversary of The Well, University Communications is working on launching a refreshed version of the popular newsletter and will expand its audience.

Staff and faculty readers count on The Well for University news, compelling feature stories, events information and more. We’re now building on that success by enhancing The Well and expanding its reach. After months of planning, the work is underway. During this transition, The Well will pause newsletter publication at the end of June and resume in August.

Distribution of the newsletter will be expanded to include our students. Other Carolina stakeholder groups, members of the public and media will be encouraged to sign up to keep up on the happenings at Carolina.

Carolina is a big place — the state’s flagship university. There are so many exciting things happening here, from the most visible, like sporting and cultural events and major research breakthroughs, to lesser-known examples of life-changing journeys happening every day in classrooms, labs and offices. The Well will tell those stories, as we have done, and share them broadly.

Among the new features, The Well will soon promote a robust campus-wide events calendar to make getting involved in campus activities easier for everyone. We are also adding more ways to celebrate faculty and staff accolades and honors.

Continue to look for The Well’s newsletter in your inboxes Tuesdays and Thursdays through June. After that, stay tuned!