Dr. Adam Goldstein represents Carolina at White House

Dr. Adam Goldstein represented a consortium proposing payment reform for helping people quit smoking at the first White House Cancer Moonshot Smoking Cessation Forum. The June 1 meeting highlighted the Biden Administration’s commitment to reducing the number of American smokers and increasing education about tools available for those who want to quit.

Dr. Arati Prabhakar, the White House’s director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, visited Carolina in February to learn about the University’s work on cancer prevention.

“My visit to the White House was a phenomenal opportunity and experience,” said Goldstein, a faculty member in the UNC School of Medicine family medicine department and UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. “I was told that the meeting was stimulated in part due to Dr. Prabhakar’s recent visit with us at UNC discussing the Cancer Moonshot Initiative.”

