Record number of students earn Gilman International Scholarship

Twenty-one UNC-Chapel Hill students received the U.S. Department of State’s Gilman International Scholarship for study abroad this summer and fall. The number of awardees is a new record for Carolina, three times higher than the usual count of recipients in an award cycle compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

The Gilman program enables students with financial need to study or intern abroad, gaining skills the State Department deems critical to national security and economic competitiveness. Collectively, the Tar Heels won $74,500 with each receiving up to $5,000 to fund tuition, room and board, books, local transportation, insurance, airfare, and passport and visa fees.

Learn more about the Gilman International Scholarship.