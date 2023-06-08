Outgoing trustees praised for their service

Trustees of the University take an oath to faithfully discharge their duties.

Having done exactly that, four trustees ­­— Teresa Artis Neal, Gene Davis Jr., Allie Ray McCullen and Taliajah “Teddy” Vann — ended their terms in May. Their fellow board members said “job well done” by passing resolutions of appreciation for their contributions.

Here’s a look at each trustee and their service.

Teresa Artis Neal

Artis Neal ’83 is a media attorney at Trans World Radio in Cary, North Carolina, and an adjunct professor of law at Carolina and at Campbell University. She earned her Bachelor of Arts with honors in economics and public policy from Carolina and a Master of Business Administration and Doctor of Law from Harvard University.

“As a trustee, Teresa Artis Neal asked some of the toughest and most meaningful questions at any meeting,” said David L. Boliek Jr., chair of the board. “She truly is a Carolina leader, and I’m sure she will remain involved with the University in future meaningful ways.”

The board’s resolution recognized Artis Neal, a trustee for four years, for her service as:

Board secretary and a member of three committees: External Relations; University Affairs; and Finance, Infrastructure and Audit.

A member of the WUNC Board of Directors, the Board of Visitors, the General Alumni Association Board, the UNC-TV Board and as chair of the Alumni Committee for Racial and Ethnic Diversity.

A member of search committees for high-level administrators.

Artis Neal said, “Being on the board exposed me to the breadth of activity, scholarship and community-impacting work that the University does. I was a very active alumna prior to joining the board but still had no concept. In the media, we typically don’t hit stories that aren’t screaming for attention. I learned about departments, programs and initiatives that are quiet, yet do unbelievable work, that never get media coverage, but perhaps may have the greatest impact on North Carolina and the world.”

“It has been a privilege to work alongside these amazing members of our Board of Trustees. They have led with wisdom, passion and dedication to our mission of service to the people of North Carolina and beyond. I am grateful for their service and their friendship. I know they will remain on speed dial for me as we continue in our work to move Carolina forward, building for the future of the nation’s first public university.” ­— Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz

Gene Davis Jr.

Davis ’90 (’97 JD), who begins a term on the UNC Board of Governors in July, is an attorney at Gene Davis Law PLLC in Raleigh. Davis earned a Bachelor of Arts with distinction in speech communications and political science and a Doctor of Law from UNC-Chapel Hill.

“Gene Davis is a true Carolina statesman who always does his homework and brings a sense of history to every issue the Board of Trustees considers,” Boliek said. “He’ll take that experience to the Board of Governors and will serve all North Carolinians well.”

The resolution about Davis, a trustee for four years, lauded his service as:

The board’s vice chair and member and chair of the board’s External Relations committee and as a member of three other committees: Finance, Infrastructure and Audit; University Affairs; and Strategic Initiatives.

An exceptional counselor on all facets of the University, including guidance on the University’s strategic plan, “Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good.”

Member of the Ad Hoc Working Group to Draft Policy for the Consideration of the Removal of Names on University Buildings and Public Spaces that placed the names of Hortense McClinton and Henry Owl on University buildings.

Allie Ray McCullen

McCullen ’68, a lifelong resident of Sampson County, lives on his family’s farm in Keener, North Carolina. He owns The McCullen Group Inc., a real estate sales and appraisal firm.

“Allie Ray McCullen has a rock-solid understanding of how Carolina’s students, alumni and research impact communities in Eastern North Carolina,” said Boliek. “It’s important, as a board, that we consider how we as a university can best serve every citizen in North Carolina, no matter where they live. Allie always reminded the board to consider the big picture.”

The resolution for McCullen recognized him for:

Serving as trustee for eight years.

Guiding the University in a variety of ways, including as a member and chair of the board’s External Relations Committee, and as a member of six other committees: University Affairs; Personnel; Commercialization and Economic Development; Finance, Infrastructure and Audit; Strategic Framework; and Audit, Compliance and Risk Management.

“I met a great deal of wonderful people, like former Student Body President Houston Summers, who I’ve stayed in touch with, and board members who I think a great deal of,” McCullen said. “I learned a lot about the University. I’m impressed with all the work in the medical field, particularly in cancer research.”

Taliajah ‘Teddy’ Vann

Vann ’23 finished her terms as student body president and as a trustee in March. A political science and film studies major from Durham, she was a Carolina Covenant Scholar, Colonel Robinson Scholar, Greenhouse Scholar and Eve Carson Scholar. She was president of the Black Student Movement, chair of the Criminal Justice Committee for the UNC NAACP chapter and treasurer of the Ebony/Readers Onyx Theatre.

“Taliajah Vann served UNC-Chapel Hill students with vigor and passion. She brought a student-focused approach to every meeting. I’m confident she will take her degree and experience at Carolina and do great things in the future,” Boliek said.

The resolution honoring Vann listed her:

Deep commitment to representing students by sharing candid student-centered feedback and needs.

Commitment to empowering students to make Carolina more welcoming for everybody.

Work on the establishment of the James L. Cates Jr. Memorial on campus.

Invaluable guidance, insight and leadership on issues, including expanding graduate student representation in shared governance, increasing awareness and elevating work of accessibility advocates, supporting student advocacy for reproductive rights, and increased funding for student organizations.

“I have profound respect for the work of those striving to better UNC for our incredible community members,” Vann said. “Doing such work as a board member was a colossal responsibility that I’m so blessed to have had. To have been a resolute and critically engaging voice making choices on behalf of the students who elected me was the honor of a lifetime.”