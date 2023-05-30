University Libraries and SAGE Publishing expand open-access publishing at Carolina

Three years after establishing a groundbreaking open-access pilot project, a new agreement between University Libraries at UNC-Chapel Hill and SAGE Publishing is expanding free open-access publishing for Carolina researchers.

The new agreement, which became effective in January, covers open-access publishing charges in all SAGE Choice and SAGE Gold Open Access journals. During the three-year pilot program that ran from January 2020 through December 2022, Carolina affiliates published approximately 340 open-access articles with SAGE.

“We’re excited to work with SAGE and extend the benefits of open-access publishing to more members of the Carolina community,” said Nerea Llamas, associate University librarian for collection strategies and services. “These efforts bring greater visibility to the outstanding research and researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill.”

