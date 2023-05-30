Barbara Stephenson visits Belfast to celebrate 25 years of peace

Barbara Stephenson, UNC-Chapel Hill’s vice provost for global affairs and chief global officer, joined current and former world leaders in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 17-19 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. A former U.S. ambassador, Stephenson served as U.S. consul general in Belfast from 2001 to 2004.

The Good Friday Agreement, signed April 10, 1998, ended decades of political violence known as “the Troubles” in Northern Ireland and opened the way to peace and new economic development.

“The peace process in Northern Ireland is widely seen today as a triumph of modern diplomacy,” said Stephenson. “The 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement is a powerful reminder that we know how to do this — that diplomacy can be effective at resolving violent conflict.”

