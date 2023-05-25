Carolina ranks high in doctoral degrees for the underrepresented

UNC-Chapel Hill has ranked among the top five of public universities in the country for doctorates awarded to Black or African American recipients for the fifth year in a row, according to the National Science Foundation’s annual Survey of Earned Doctorates.

The survey took a five-year look at the number of doctoral recipients who received their degrees from hundreds of accredited institutions in the United States; this year’s data is for the 2017-2021 academic years.

“It is critical that we build community so we can be a university in service for all,” said Beth Mayer-Davis, dean of The Graduate School. “Creating a culture of care at Carolina among our graduate students is all part of the student experience as they reach the milestone of graduation.”

Learn more about The Graduate School’s rankings in degrees awarded to underrepresented graduates and its Diversity and Student Success program.