Women’s tennis downs NC State for NCAA title

Carolina’s women’s tennis team won its first NCAA championship on Saturday as the Tar Heels beat NC State, 4-1, in Orlando.

Three consecutive singles wins by Fiona Crawley, Carson Tanguilig and Elizabeth Scotty provided the winning margin after Carolina had won the doubles point to start the day and the Wolfpack had tied the score at 1-1. Brian Kalbas became the 14th individual to win an NCAA title as head coach at Carolina.

The victory marks the 49th NCAA championship for the Tar Heels and the 36th by a Carolina women’s team. With Carolina field hockey and women’s tennis winning NCAA titles this season, it is the 12th time multiple Carolina teams have won NCAA titles in the same academic year.

