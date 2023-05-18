Hussman professor earns second Fulbright to document Japan’s cultural changes

UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media professor Pat Davison has been awarded a Fulbright Scholar Award for the 2023-24 academic year to produce a series of documentary videos examining the evolution of Japanese culture. It’s the second Fulbright for Davison, who was selected in 2014-15 to produce films examining Japan’s aging population.

Davison sees Japanese culture at a crossroads. The country’s traditional collectivist philosophy and time-honored arts and crafts mastery are intersecting with an aging population and the growing influences of globalization, digital technology and trendy pop culture exports like anime, manga, J-pop music and video games.

“Ironically, virtual representations of traditional Japanese culture are thriving while some actual traditional cultural practices are struggling to survive,” Davison wrote in his Fulbright proposal.

