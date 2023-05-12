Carolina community explores University Libraries’ recent acquisitions

More than 350 friends of University Libraries, students, faculty and community members gathered on April 27 in the iconic Fearrington Reading Room for the second Recent Acquisitions Evening at the Wilson Special Collections Library.

The evening was full of wonder and celebration. Each table displayed a selection of the incredible items that have come to Wilson Library since 2019. Library and archive professionals who curate, preserve and share this history helped attendees explore the world-class collections that make Carolina a destination for research and learning.

Among the items on display were selections from the Rare Book Collection, collections of former U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, original 35-mm slides from the Woodstock music festival, scripts of comedian Lewis Black and the archives of photographers Roland L. Freeman and Burk Uzzle.

Learn more about the event and view a video and photos.