School of Education to launch collaborative teacher-shortage program

A new grow-your-own teacher pipeline effort will launch in Person County this fall through a collaboration between the UNC School of Education, Person County Schools and Piedmont Community College.

The program, titled Teach in Person, will support Person County students interested in pursuing a career in teaching through the creation of a new pathway from Person County Schools to Piedmont Community College to UNC-Chapel Hill and then back to a Person County classroom. The new teacher pipeline program builds upon existing collaborations between UNC-Chapel Hill and Person County Schools — Carolina Community Academy and the Fellows for Inclusive Excellence — that work to provide the district’s students with highly effective educators.

“Teach in Person is a natural evolution of our collaborative work with Person County Schools,” said Fouad Abd-El-Khalick, dean of the School of Education and Alumni Distinguished Professor. “Carolina Community Academy is an effort to make deep impact in the community, and this teacher pipeline has the potential to deepen that impact through critical workforce development.”

Learn more about the program and UNC School of Education’s work in Person County.