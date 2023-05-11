Carolina recognizes three faculty for global excellence

Three UNC-Chapel Hill faculty members received the 2023 Faculty Awards for Global Excellence in a ceremony at the FedEx Global Education Center on May 2. The annual awards, administered by the Office of the Vice Provost for Global Affairs, recognize faculty contributions to advancing the University’s global vision articulated in Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good.

Gina Chowa, the associate dean for global engagement and a professor at the School of Social Work; Robert Jenkins, a teaching professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ political science department; and Tori Smith Ekstrand, an associate professor in the Hussman School of Journalism and Media, were selected from nearly 40 nominees.

“The three faculty we honor today embody relationship-building, a commitment to a global mindset and a dedication to teaching the next generation of global leaders,” said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, who delivered remarks and distributed the awards. “It is my privilege to recognize our Carolina faculty for their outstanding work to advance our mission.”

