Health and disease researchers receive EPA food-waste grant

UNC Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Research Fellow Lindsey Smith Taillie and HPDP Director Alice Ammerman have received a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to help households, especially low-income households, better prevent food waste. The project is expected to contribute to the EPA’s goal of halving U.S. household food waste.

About one-third of all food produced is not consumed, leading to food waste. Food waste occurs throughout the supply chain, but about half of all food waste takes place at the consumer level. This study will investigate reasons why consumers waste food and explore strategies to help households reduce and prevent food waste.

“I was shocked to learn how damaging food waste is to climate change and our environmental systems,” Taillie said. “This new EPA grant seemed like the perfect opportunity to begin working on developing solutions to reduce food waste while also promoting healthier dietary behaviors.”

