Lineberger researcher named fellow of leading cancer research academy

The American Association for Cancer Research has elected UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Charles M. Perou as one of 23 new fellows to the AACR Academy.

AACR Academy fellows are top contributors to cancer science and medicine who help advance the mission of the AACR to prevent and cure all cancers through research, education, communication, collaboration, science policy and advocacy, and funding for cancer research.

Perou, the May Goldman Shaw Distinguished Professor of Molecular Oncology and a professor in the genetics department at the UNC School of Medicine, has conducted research that led to the identification of intrinsic breast cancer subtypes, including the basal-like/triple-negative subtype. He’s authored more than 470 peer-reviewed articles and has been named to Clarivate’s most highly cited researchers list for the past decade.

