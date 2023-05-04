Carolina hosts Japanese universities

Research administrators and faculty from four Japanese universities visited Carolina in March to learn how the University teaches and supports entrepreneurship and innovation. The two-day program engaged more than 150 students, 35 faculty and staff and eight local government and business officials.

Carolina’s Office of the Vice Provost for Global Affairs and Nagoya University organized the delegation, which included representatives from Fujita Health University, Meijo University and Aichi University of the Arts, all universities in the Tokai Higher Education and Research System. Carolina and Nagoya have a partnership that spans three decades, involving joint research and student exchange.

“UNC is famous as a leading public research university with an exceptional entrepreneurship ecosystem, where various new innovations are burgeoning recently,” said Tomohisa Koyama, co-organizer of the visit and executive director of NU Tech, a nonprofit that promotes technology transfer between Nagoya University and U.S. companies.

Learn more about the program and Carolina’s partnership with Nagoya University.