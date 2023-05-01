Pharmacy professor receives research achievement award

The American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy announced Jeff Aubé of the Eshelman School of Pharmacy as the recipient of the AACP Volwiler Research Achievement Award.

The award recognizes a person within the ranks of pharmacy who is a leading researcher in an area of the pharmaceutical and clinical sciences, pharmacy practice and the social and administrative sciences and has made outstanding contributions to the respective disciplines.

“It’s a very nice recognition for a lot of work done by a lot of people — science is a community effort,” said Aubé, a distinguished professor in the division of chemical biology and medicinal chemistry and professor in the chemistry department. “I’ve been so privileged to work with great students here at Carolina and wonderful collaborators.”

