School of Education faculty member to lead education finance organization

Eric Houck, an associate professor of policy, leadership and school improvement in the School of Education and a noted authority who examines how educational finance systems can generate inequities, has been elected president of the National Education Finance Academy for the 2023-24 term.

Houck officially became the president of NEFA at the organization’s 13th annual conference April 5-8 in Indianapolis.

“NEFA is a home for scholars whose work examines the mechanisms by which resources are generated and distributed to educational institutions,” said Houck, who previously served as the organization’s vice president in 2021-22. “Our members include lawyers and legal scholars, school leaders and administrators and policy scholars. This mix of perspectives brings pragmatic, authentic energy to questions of resource allocation and distribution at the state and national levels.”

