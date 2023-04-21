Revel in University Libraries’ recent acquisitions

From the collections of a U.S. Representative to comedian scripts, archives of photographers Roland L. Freeman and Burk Uzzle and much more, plenty of captivating materials will be on display at University Libraries’ upcoming Recent Acquisitions Evening, held April 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fearrington Reading Room in Wilson Library.

Being held for the first time since 2019, the Recent Acquisitions Evening will give the whole community an opportunity to take a tour of University Libraries’ outstanding additions to the Wilson Special Collections from the last three years.

“More than an exhibition, this is an event where visitors can experience collections across all of our collecting areas,” said Elizabeth Ott, interim associate University librarian for special collections and director of Wilson Library. “Expert library staff are on hand to introduce visitors to items, answer questions, turn pages and create an interactive environment of discovery and exploration.

Learn more about what will be on display at the Recent Acquisitions Evening.