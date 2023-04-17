PREPARE team lays ethical groundwork for study on pregnant teens

Researchers from the UNC Center for Bioethics Promoting Equity for Pregnant Adolescents in Research team recently returned from a trip to Malawi and Botswana to begin preparing for qualitative research with pregnant adolescents either infected with HIV or considered at-risk.

The PREPARE team hopes to inform ethics guidance for advancing research with the population, building on efforts made by the center’s Pregnancy and HIV/AIDS Seeking Equitable Study team, which developed ethics guidance for ethical inclusion of pregnant people in HIV and co-infections research.

“Our qualitative research in PHASES really highlighted the need for research addressing the needs of pregnant adolescents in the context of HIV,” said Kristen Sullivan, one of the study’s principal investigators and a research scientist at the center. “They face a higher risk of HIV infection in pregnancy than adult women, a higher risk of transmitting the virus to the fetus and worse maternal and neonatal outcomes.”

Learn more about the work of the PREPARE team and how they’re helping advocate for pregnant adolescents most affected by HIV and AIDS.