Daniel Gonzalez works to improve medication dosing in children

Already involved in pharmaceutical sciences research, Daniel Gonzalez encountered the world of pediatric clinical pharmacology research after joining the UNC-Duke Collaborative Clinical Pharmacology T32 Postdoctoral Training Program.

From there, pediatric dosing became his focus, largely because Gonzalez, an associate professor in the Eshelman School of Pharmacy and adjunct assistant professor in the School of Medicine, grasped the importance of what he was researching.

“There are many gaps in knowledge about medications commonly used in the pediatric population,” Gonzalez said. “Studying medications in children is important because developmental changes can affect the disposition of medications in the body, and the effects that the medication has on the body can differ in children relative to adults.”

Learn more about Gonzalez’s path to his current role and what sort of challenges he’s forced to overcome.