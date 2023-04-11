LGBTQ Center turns 20

This spring, the UNC LGBTQ Center is celebrating a milestone birthday, recognizing 20 years of providing education, community, support and advocacy to the Carolina community.

The LGBTQ Center began in the spring of 2003 as the LGBTQ Office within the Office of the Dean of Students before it became a separate center in 2006. Terri Phoenix (he/him or T) has worked with the center from almost its beginning, joining in 2005 as a graduate assistant. T became the assistant director the following year and then director of the center in 2007.

Phoenix sat down to talk with University Development about the anniversary and how the center has changed over time.

What is the mission of the UNC LGBTQ Center?

Our mission is to create a welcoming, inclusive and equitable environment for people of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.

We say it like that rather than the center being just for LGBTQ+ people because we feel that heterosexism, cis sexism, ableism and racism affect everybody, regardless of a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. We feel our center serves the entire University and, quite frankly, the surrounding community.

What areas does the center operate in?



Our program has three areas of focus. The first is education — like our Safe Zone training, our class engagements and internships.

Direct support and advocacy is our second area. Things like our Trans Talk Tuesday discussion group, our individual meetings with students, faculty or staff as they navigate things like transitioning in the workplace, benefits or situations around harassment or alienation.

The third area is community building. We try to create a site of community for LGBTQ+ people and their allies. We’re trying to make LGBTQ+ lives visible on campus and create a place for people to come together and celebrate those lives.

What has changed since you’ve been at the LGBTQ Center?

The center wasn’t well-known when I got here in 2005. I spent the first years on campus doing a lot of outreach to try and make people aware of the center. Additionally, I helped get us representation on various committees around campus, such as the Faculty Committee on Community and Diversity and the Employee Forum.

I also worked to standardize our Safe Zone training, which started in 1998. But when I came to the center in 2005, there weren’t records of people who had undergone the training. I started recording a list of people who had gone through the training as well as a web listing of Safe Zone allies who agreed to be listed online.

We have annual programming around the Week of Welcome, Trans Awareness Week and Pride Week at Carolina. We also have Lavender Graduation. Those are our anchoring events each year. We also have programming with speakers and around student activism.

The center has become bigger, more robust, more well-known, and I think it has much more of an influence on the everyday operations of student affairs and the University as a whole.

As a campus policy advocate, what are some wins that you are proud of?

In 2005-06, I worked with the UNC Facilities Committee, and we were able to get a commitment from the University that every new building would include at least one gender non-specific bathroom. That remains in those design standards today. We’ve also worked with facilities to do a thorough examination of the single locking bathrooms on campus and try to relabel those to be gender non-specific where possible.

I worked with a couple different committees to get gender identity and gender expression added into the University’s Policy Statement on Non-Discrimination, and we were able to get that added in 2008. The center also did a lot of advocacy around House Bill 2 and Amendment 1 [North Carolina state legislation that many considered discriminatory].

How has the center changed the campus climate in the last 20 years?

Every time we are able to adjust another policy, we are making a more welcoming campus. We have the ability to identify pronouns for students, staff and faculty. We have the ability to identify affirmed names. Student Legal Services assists students with legal name changes. These are all products of some of our advocacy and a lot of partnerships and relationship building.

There is a campus conversation about LGBTQ+ affairs and identities that wasn’t so much the case prior to the center being in existence on campus. The center certainly hasn’t made all of that happen, but we have made a lot of that happen.

A lot of folks enter into these conversations through our Safe Zone program and then become engaged in the process of making their home department or organization more LGBTQ+ affirming.

The result of that is now we have an Office of Diversity and Inclusion that is dealing with LGBTQ+ issues; it wasn’t in 2005, when I first got here. UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School has a pride flag flying out in front its building. I mean, there’s a lot of little things that I could point to that make the queer community visible on campus in ways that weren’t happening 20 years ago.

What do you see as the legacy of the center’s first 20 years?

I feel passionately that our educational programs are changing the future of the world. We’re talking to the future doctors, lawyers, dentists, nurses, teachers — all of these new professionals that are going out into their fields. Through our Safe Zone training, through speaking to them in class, we are helping the next generation of leaders gain skills and understanding that aren’t always available through standardized curricula.

Having a dedicated center on campus is important for so many reasons. Having an LGBTQ Center on campus creates that visibility for all queer and trans youth. They see that there is investment in their communities on campus by the University and that there’s somewhere they can go to get assistance and find community.

Every student over the last 20 years that we’ve managed to keep in school, help graduate and be successful in the way that they define success is an important achievement of the center.

The UNC LGBTQ Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary April 10-14 with an LGBTQ+ art and history exhibition at the Frank Porter Graham Student Union art gallery.