April wellness news focuses on stress, finances

Each month, the Office of Human Resources’ Total WellBeing team, led by Jessica Pyjas, work/life and wellness program manager, offers many ways to improve the health of your body and mind. For the complete list, visit the website. Here are some highlights for April, which is both stress-awareness and financial literacy month.

Total WellBeing Expo

Thanks to all who participated in this year’s Total WellBeing Expo, which saw nearly 700 Carolina faculty and staff enjoy the wellness resource fair, wellness checks, fitness classes, chair massages, cooking demo, friendly competition in the play zone and entertainment by the Bouncing Bulldogs jump rope team. Throughout the week, 18 virtual sessions guided employees in movement, meditation and financial education; these sessions are now available in the Total WellBeing On-Demand library.

Read more about last month’s Total WellBeing Expo.

Ways to decompress

Chronic stress can be harmful to your physical and mental health, so it’s important to recognize the symptoms of stress and find healthy ways to manage stress for balance, peace and total well-being. Take time for yourself and stress less this month with these helpful resources:

Find more ways to stress less.

Finance help

If you’re feeling stretched thin these days, you’re not alone. Start making progress on your money goals with quick financial checkups.

GuidanceResources

Take a free financial emergency preparedness quiz to see if you are prepared for a financial emergency. Read tips on setting your financial goals and securing your financial future. New to GuidanceResources? Register with web ID: TARHEELS to take the quiz and view content.

TIAA and Fidelity Investments

More than just retirement savings resources, TIAA and Fidelity Investments can also help improve your overall financial health with quick financial checkups. Get advice about your financial situation from TIAA or Fidelity by scheduling a complementary onsite or virtual appointment. You do not need to participate in TIAA or Fidelity retirement plans for an advice session. Simply select “guest access” when scheduling your appointment.

To schedule an appointment with TIAA : Call 800-732-8353, weekdays

8 a.m.-8 p.m. or visit TIAA.org/schedulenow anytime.

: Call 800-732-8353, weekdays 8 a.m.-8 p.m. or visit TIAA.org/schedulenow anytime. To schedule an appointment with a Fidelity Workplace Financial Consultant: Call 800-343-0860 or schedule a Fidelity appointment online.

For TIAA participants:

Answer 10 simple questions, and you’ll receive a personalized list of topics for you to explore and track your progress when you’re ready. Log in to TIAA.org and choose the “goals” tab start your 6-minute financial checkup.

For Fidelity participants:

Understand what’s going well and what else you can do to achieve your money goals with Fidelity’s Financial Wellness Checkup tool. Log in to NetBenefits to answer a few questions about savings, spending, debt management and more. From there, you’ll find tips to move you closer to a more secure financial future.

Financial wellness series

Join virtually or in person in the AOB Conference Room 1501AB at an upcoming Friday session, hosted by the State Employees’ Credit Union. All are welcome! You do not need to be a SECU member to participate. Sessions begin at noon and run approximately 45 minutes.

April 14 : Understanding Credit Score Activity

Discover the real-life scenarios that impact your credit score and how credit bureaus create your credit score.

: Understanding Credit Score Activity Discover the real-life scenarios that impact your credit score and how credit bureaus create your credit score. April 28: Financial Future

Learn how your financial future is shaped by earning, saving and spending money; financial institutions; accounts & services; credit; investments and protecting information.

Register for a Financial Wellness session with SECU.

Eat Smart, Move More, Prevent Diabetes

Prevent Type 2 diabetes before it begins with Eat Smart, Move More, Prevent Diabetes! The online program begins April 16. This CDC-recognized 12-month diabetes prevention program is based on proven strategies to help you achieve and maintain a healthy weight to prevent diabetes. Take an online prediabetes test to know your risk.

Free for eligible North Carolina residents — a $430 value! North Carolinians only pay $30 and receive ALL $30 back for meeting attendance and tracking requirements. Read success stories from previous ESMMPD participants. Register by April 14.

Learn more about the series.