Public health professor wins biometry award

Michael R. Kosorok, W.R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor of Biostatistics and professor of statistics and operations research in the Gillings School of Global Public Health, has been named the 2023 recipient of the George W. Snedecor Award from the Committee of Presidents of Statistical Societies.

The award was given in recognition of Kosorok’s foundational, creative and original contributions to mathematical statistics; methodological developments in empirical processes and machine learning; advancement of precision health; and mentoring of students, postdocs and junior faculty.

“I am surprised and humbled by the award and grateful,” Kosorok said.

