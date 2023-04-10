Eshelman School of Pharmacy’s Mollie Scott receives contraception grant

Mollie Scott, Eshelman School of Pharmacy regional associate dean, has been awarded a $705,000 grant from The Duke Endowment to support the implementation of pharmacist-provided hormonal contraception across the state of North Carolina.

Providing hormonal contraception and engaging with the community without support may be daunting for rural pharmacists in contraceptive deserts, counties where the number of health centers offering the full range of birth control methods is not enough to meet the needs of the county’s women eligible for publicly funded contraceptives.

“Our project will connect contraception pharmacists with the existing N.C. Maternal Health Innovations Program and identify new pharmacists who want to provide contraception services,” said Scott, an associate professor in the practice advancement and clinical education division. “We want to increase access to contraception and improve the health of underserved women in our state by ensuring that every woman who wants contraception is able to receive it.”

Learn more about Scott’s grant and how the Eshelman School of Pharmacy plans to use it to benefit North Carolinians.